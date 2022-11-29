Not Available

Venus Of Forces

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The beauty prototype is modeled by structural software, where it is associated with the physical and mechanical characteristics of the material. Some faces of the model are restricted, while others force it: in this way, internal stresses are created in the material and the displacements are produced and made visible thanks to the color gradient and 3D simulation. The numerical evaluation leads to a deep research on the beauty model, testing its resistance and investigating hidden properties.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images