1954

Vera Cruz

  • Action
  • Western
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 24th, 1954

Studio

United Artists

After the American Civil War, mercenaries travel to Mexico to fight in their revolution for money. The former soldier and gentleman Benjamin Trane meets the gunman and killer Joe Erin and his men, and together they are hired by the Emperor Maximillian and the Marquis Henri de Labordere to escort the Countess Marie Duvarre to the harbor of Vera Cruz.

Cast

Gary CooperBenjamin Trane
Burt LancasterJoe Erin
Denise DarcelCountess Marie Duvarre
Cesar RomeroMarquis Henri de Labordere
Sara MontielNina
Ernest BorgnineDonnegan

Images