After the American Civil War, mercenaries travel to Mexico to fight in their revolution for money. The former soldier and gentleman Benjamin Trane meets the gunman and killer Joe Erin and his men, and together they are hired by the Emperor Maximillian and the Marquis Henri de Labordere to escort the Countess Marie Duvarre to the harbor of Vera Cruz.
|Gary Cooper
|Benjamin Trane
|Burt Lancaster
|Joe Erin
|Denise Darcel
|Countess Marie Duvarre
|Cesar Romero
|Marquis Henri de Labordere
|Sara Montiel
|Nina
|Ernest Borgnine
|Donnegan
View Full Cast >