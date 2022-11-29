Verano no miente

Not Available

In a countryside house in the Ecuadorean Andes Mountains lives Christine, a paralytic old woman who has decided to be isolated from the world. In that place, she found refuge in old memories of her first love, Manuel. Years after getting married and widowed from another man, Christine and her daughter, Julia, decide to put together a plan in order to reunite two young people at their countryside house. Christine's drive is for them to fall in love, so she can relive love through their eyes.