Not Available

(Vergeef me) - Forgive me is the film adaptation of Cyrus Frischs controversional play Jesus/Lover which was performed by hard-drug addicts and alcoholics. This film with Frisch as Jesus disguised as Jerry Springer is not light on the stomach. But those who can take it will get to know some extraordinary people...Frisch first plays with the actors by openly exceeding the borders of the acceptable the idealistic filmmaker hopes the stream of violence and misery on television will finally come to an end. The praise he gained after the first screening of these brutal scenes with the social outcasts he filmed made him outrageous. The director sells himself to the devil and goes even further in the abuse of his protagonists. How long can the viewer stay a passive accomplice?