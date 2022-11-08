Veronica Four Rose

Not Available

Made with young lesbians aged between 16 and 23 from Newcastle, Liverpool and London, this warm and engaging film explores the ups and downs of being lesbian in a predominately heterosexual and homophobic society geared to wedding bells and boys. The young women interviewed speak openly about their experiences of coming out to friends and parents and how in many cases they were told it was only a ‘phase’ they would grow out of. ‘If you can go out with boys at 14 and that’s OK, why can’t you go out with someone of your own sex without it being a crush’ asks one of the young women.