2000

Vertical Limit

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Release Date

December 7th, 2000

Studio

Global Entertainment Productions GmbH & Company Medien KG

Trapped near the summit of K2, the world's second-highest mountain, Annie Garrett radios to base camp for help. Brother Peter hears Annie's message and assembles a team to save her and her group before they succumb to K2's unforgiving elements. But, as Annie lays injured in an icy cavern, the rescuers face several terrifying events that could end the rescue attempt -- and their lives.

Cast

Chris O'DonnellPeter Garrett
Robin TunneyAnnie Garrett
Bill PaxtonElliot Vaughn
Scott GlennMontgomery Wick
Izabella ScorupcoMonique Aubertine
Nicholas LeaTom McLaren

