Vicente Amigo - Ciudad de las Ideas

Four years after coming out with 'Ciudad de las ideas', Vicente Amigo releases the live show on DVD of what was the fourth album of his career, entitled 'En concierto desde Córdoba'. This concert is recorded at Córdoba's Great Theater with Blas Córdoba,Tino di Geraldo and Bandolero, among other musicians. The audiovisual has all the compositions from the guitarist's latest album plus 'Callejón de la luna', a song from the album 'De mi corazón al aire' as a sort of introduction. Contents: Callejon de la luna/ La tarde es caramelo/ Compare Manuel/ Ciudad de las ideas/ Bolero de Vicente/ Tatá/ Córdoba/ Ojos de la Alhambra/ Tres notas para decir te quiero.