Vicious

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Bryan Bertino

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Atlas Independent

When Polly (Dakota Fanning) receives a mysterious Box from an unexpected late-night visitor, it comes with a simple instruction: place three things inside: something you need, something you hate, and something you love. What begins as a strange ritual quickly unravels into a waking nightmare. Trapped in a terrifying world where reality bends and memory betrays, Polly must navigate a series of impossible choices. As time slips away, she’s forced to confront the darkness not just around her, but within her—before it consumes everything and everyone she’s ever known.

Cast

Dakota Fanning
Kathryn Hunter
Rachel Blanchard
Mary McCormack
Klea Scott
Karen ClicheReader

Images