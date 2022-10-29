Not Available

Victor and the Secret of Crocodile Mansion

  • Adventure
  • Family

Studio

Constantin Film

Victor is both thrilled and mystified when his family moves into his grand-uncles somber mansion filled with African masks, taxidermy crocodile mounts - and a dark secret: Four decades ago, his grand-cousin Cecilia, at the same age as he is now, lost her life in the mansions impressive staircase, and the circumstances of her death still remain obscure.

Cast

Kristo FerkicVictor Laroche
Joanna FerkicCora
Vijessna FerkicLouise
Uwe FriedrichsenHerr Opitz
Christian FurrerJüngerer Polizist
Christoph Maria HerbstFriedrich Debisch

