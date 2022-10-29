Victor and the Secret of Crocodile Mansion

Victor is both thrilled and mystified when his family moves into his grand-uncles somber mansion filled with African masks, taxidermy crocodile mounts - and a dark secret: Four decades ago, his grand-cousin Cecilia, at the same age as he is now, lost her life in the mansions impressive staircase, and the circumstances of her death still remain obscure.
|Kristo Ferkic
|Victor Laroche
|Joanna Ferkic
|Cora
|Vijessna Ferkic
|Louise
|Uwe Friedrichsen
|Herr Opitz
|Christian Furrer
|Jüngerer Polizist
|Christoph Maria Herbst
|Friedrich Debisch
