Victor Borge: Then & Now

Known to his fans as the "Clown Prince of Denmark," or "Great Dane," the remarkably talented Copenhagen-native Victor Borge performs some of his funniest moments from a collection of his earliest television and film appearances on Victor Borge: Then and Now. The magic moments from "the Great Dane's" career are offered in this retrospective featuring performances of such numbers as "Clair de Lune," funny music-oriented stories and classic clips of Mr. Borge with Fozzie Bear, impersonating Franz Liszt for Mike Wallace, and playing "Yankee Doodle Dandy" for a smart baby. The 90-minute production also features some of the highlights from several performances filmed at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI, and serves as an informal retrospective on Borge's long and multifaceted entertainment career.