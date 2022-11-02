Not Available

Victoria the Great

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Herbert Wilcox Productions

The film biography of Queen Victoria focussing initially on the early years of her reign with her marriage to Prince Albert and her subsequent rule after Albert's death in 1861. The film was released in the year of King George VI's coronation, which was also the centennial of Victoria's own accession to the throne.

Cast

Anton WalbrookPrince Albert
Walter RillaPrince Ernest
H.B. WarnerLord Melbourne
Mary MorrisDuchess of Kent
Felix AylmerLord Palmerston
Charles CarsonSir Robert Peel

