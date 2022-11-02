Victoria the Great

The film biography of Queen Victoria focussing initially on the early years of her reign with her marriage to Prince Albert and her subsequent rule after Albert's death in 1861. The film was released in the year of King George VI's coronation, which was also the centennial of Victoria's own accession to the throne.
|Anton Walbrook
|Prince Albert
|Walter Rilla
|Prince Ernest
|H.B. Warner
|Lord Melbourne
|Mary Morris
|Duchess of Kent
|Felix Aylmer
|Lord Palmerston
|Charles Carson
|Sir Robert Peel
