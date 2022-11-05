Not Available

Victory of Women

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Mizoguchi’s most politically outspoken film is clearly branded as a product of the US occupation by its insistent, ardent call for democratic reform and, most especially, for the empowerment of women. Mizoguchi’s only work with Ozu screenwriter Kogo Noda, Victory of Women features Kinuyo Tanaka as the embodiment of the possible new order, a lawyer fighting doggedly for a more just legal system and trying to rid Japan of its draconian penal system.

Cast

Kinuyo TanakaHiroko Hosokawa
Michiko KuwanoMichiko
Mitsuko MiuraMoto Asakura
Shin TokudaijiKeita Yamaoka
Akiko Kazami
Katsuhira MatsumotoProsecutor Kono

