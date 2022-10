Not Available

Devathai, who is the daughter of the ex minister Chitravel comes across her first love Kaushik at her grandmother's death.She starts her love adventure to know more about Kaushik. Meanwhile her elder sister Nithya develops a relationship with her father's rival Paddi Alandhan's son Prakash. A special investigating officer Nagaraj is set to unravel the clues and discover the man behind the four mysterious murders which occurred in Chitravel's house.