Video Sheet Metal Volume One

Here lies the debut edition of Video Sheet Metal. See Death Angel, with an exclusive acoustic version of "A Room With A View." Pantera, the Cowboys From Heck, share some attitude, and their secret desire to be Trixter. Chill with Atlanta's southern fried Black Crowes. Have a hoot with Soul Asylum down at the ranch, and catch some rarely seen splatter on their video, "Artificial Heart." Then it's time for Coffin Break, 'cuz you'll need the caffeine to survive Anacrusis. If you need lessons on that, better pay attention to Survival Research Laboratories for a little danger with your art. Sonic Youth kicks the heavy rubber jams, as The Coupe De Grace enter "The After School Special Zone." Trouble defends some heavy faith. Jane's Addiction gets us the uncensored "Mountain Song," as Soundgarden's Chris Cornell does the 20th row breast stroke.