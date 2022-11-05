Viennese Nights

This sentimental Romberg-Hammerstein operetta was made late in the first cycle of movie musicals, and the glut of product at the time crowded it out at the box office. Which is too bad, because it's excellent of its kind -- well-crafted, well-cast, and in handsome two-tone Technicolor.
|Vivienne Segal
|Elsa Hofner
|Jean Hersholt
|Herr Hofner, Elsa's Father
|Walter Pidgeon
|Franz von Renner
|Louise Fazenda
|Gretl Kruger
|Bert Roach
|Gus Sascher
|Alice Day
|Barbara, Elsa's Granddaughter
View Full Cast >