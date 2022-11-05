1930

Viennese Nights

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 24th, 1930

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

This sentimental Romberg-Hammerstein operetta was made late in the first cycle of movie musicals, and the glut of product at the time crowded it out at the box office. Which is too bad, because it's excellent of its kind -- well-crafted, well-cast, and in handsome two-tone Technicolor.

Cast

Vivienne SegalElsa Hofner
Jean HersholtHerr Hofner, Elsa's Father
Walter PidgeonFranz von Renner
Louise FazendaGretl Kruger
Bert RoachGus Sascher
Alice DayBarbara, Elsa's Granddaughter

