Villagelo Vinayakudu (English: Vinayakudu (Ganesh) in the Village) is a 2009 Telugu comedy film produced by Mahi, written, and directed by Sai Kiran Adivi. The film is a sequel to the 2008 hit, Vinayakudu. Krishnudu reprises his role as Karthik in this film, whilst Saranya Mohan plays the female lead, and Rao Ramesh plays the role of her father. Telugu novel writer Yandamuri Veerendranath makes his acting debut in a small but vital role. The film was released on 5 November 2009 and received positive reviews.[citation needed] It faired well at the box office and ran for 75 days.