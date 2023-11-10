Villains Incorporated

After the death of their super powered villainous boss, low-level henchpeople Beatrix, Cain and Harold are left destitute living in an abandoned grocery store. Not content with the situation they find themselves in, Beatrix is determined for them to strike out on their own and take over the world by any means necessary.
|Mallory Everton
|Beatrix
|Colin Mochrie
|Harold
|Jeff Bryan Davis
|Sigma
|Joe Bereta
|The Seagull
|Charla Bocchicchio
|The Woman
|Gabe Casdorph
|The Winter General
