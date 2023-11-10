2023

Villains Incorporated

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2023

Studio

Team Squad Media (US)

After the death of their super powered villainous boss, low-level henchpeople Beatrix, Cain and Harold are left destitute living in an abandoned grocery store. Not content with the situation they find themselves in, Beatrix is determined for them to strike out on their own and take over the world by any means necessary.

Cast

Mallory EvertonBeatrix
Colin MochrieHarold
Jeff Bryan DavisSigma
Joe BeretaThe Seagull
Charla BocchicchioThe Woman
Gabe CasdorphThe Winter General

Images