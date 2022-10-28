Not Available

Villon's Wife

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This enticing period melodrama depicts a long-suffering woman's relationship with her brilliant but self-destructive writer husband in postwar Tokyo. Based on a semi-autobiographical 1947 novel by Osamu Dazai, the story centers less on the womanizing, heavy-drinking, suicidal hero than on the wife who loves him. Written by Palm Springs International Film Festival

Cast

Tadanobu AsanoOtani
Takako MatsuSachi
Shigeru MuroiMiyo
Masatō IbuKichizo
Satoshi TsumabukiOkada
Shin'ichi TsutsumiTsuji

View Full Cast >

Images