Villon's Wife

This enticing period melodrama depicts a long-suffering woman's relationship with her brilliant but self-destructive writer husband in postwar Tokyo. Based on a semi-autobiographical 1947 novel by Osamu Dazai, the story centers less on the womanizing, heavy-drinking, suicidal hero than on the wife who loves him. Written by Palm Springs International Film Festival
|Tadanobu Asano
|Otani
|Takako Matsu
|Sachi
|Shigeru Muroi
|Miyo
|Masatō Ibu
|Kichizo
|Satoshi Tsumabuki
|Okada
|Shin'ichi Tsutsumi
|Tsuji
View Full Cast >