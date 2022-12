Not Available

Vinara Sodara Veera Kumara is an unusual story of love and realization. Ramana (Srinivas Sai) falls in love with Sulochana (Priyanka Jain) but their relationship fails to materialize due to which he decides to end his life. He then meets a soul that communicates with him to make him realize the importance of life over love. The film has elements of fantasy, comedy and romance sprinkled all over.