Vinnie Montez: Armed & Hilarious

Vinnie Montez is a loud, boisterous, and insightful comic. A Colorado native, he grew up in the largely homogenous community of Boulder, which prides itself on being a bastion of cultural diversity, but which is honestly just weird. With a strong Mexican heritage, his mom and dad were the biggest influences in his life. Growing up, he always wanted to be a police officer, a dream that he realized in 1998. His experiences as a cop are the foundation for his comedy; you just can’t make some of this stuff up.