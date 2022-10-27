Not Available

Violence Jack: Evil Town

  • Animation
  • Horror
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Japan Home Video

After disasters have all but destroyed the Earth, leaving entire cities buried, one man named Violence Jack tries to avert a civil war brewing among the wretched inhabitants of a subterranean metropolis called Evil Town. The known world is now a nightmare after a series of natural disasters. Survivors struggle to survive the harsh conditions. Evil Town is divided into three warring factions each fighting for supremacy.

Cast

Arisa AndouAira Mu
Takeshi AonoMad Saurus
Ken'yû HoriuchiBlue Kid
Kiyoshi KobayashiJack

