Violent Naples

Inspector Betti (Maurizio Merli) is transferred to Naples and immediately after his arrival receives a warm welcome from The Commandante (Barry Sullivan), the city's crime lord. Betti then goes on a personal mission against corruption and organized crime, and tries to force the syndicate out of town with any means necessary.
|Maurizio Merli
|Il commissario Betti
|John Saxon
|Francesco Capuano
|Barry Sullivan
|'O' Generale
|Elio Zamuto
|Franco Casagrande
|Ivana Novak
|Undercover Cop
|Maria Grazia Spina
|Gervasi's Wife
View Full Cast >