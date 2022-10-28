Not Available

Violent Naples

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paneuropean Production Pictures

Inspector Betti (Maurizio Merli) is transferred to Naples and immediately after his arrival receives a warm welcome from The Commandante (Barry Sullivan), the city's crime lord. Betti then goes on a personal mission against corruption and organized crime, and tries to force the syndicate out of town with any means necessary.

Cast

Maurizio MerliIl commissario Betti
John SaxonFrancesco Capuano
Barry Sullivan'O' Generale
Elio ZamutoFranco Casagrande
Ivana NovakUndercover Cop
Maria Grazia SpinaGervasi's Wife

