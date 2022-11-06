Not Available

Violenza al sole

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A quirky, but happily in love young Italian couple fall in with an older, but distinctly reserved Swedish couple whilst on vacation on islands off the coast of Southern Italy. Eventually the couples seem to warm to each other as the infectious youths bring the standoffish couple out of their shells. But there is a sinister reason for the Swedish couple's cold behavior and it may spell doom for them all.

Cast

Giuliano GemmaGiulio
Bibi AnderssonMargit Lindmark
Gunnar BjörnstrandProf. Gunnar Lindmark
Rosemary DexterLaetitia
Brizio MontinaroBarista
Paola NataleMaid

