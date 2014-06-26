2014

Violette

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 26th, 2014

Studio

TS Productions

Born out of wedlock early in the last century, Violette Leduc meets Simone de Beauvoir in postwar Saint-Germain-des-Près. An intense lifelong relationship develops between the two women authors, based on Violette's quest for freedom through writing and on Simone's conviction that she holds in her hands the destiny of an extraordinary writer.

Cast

Sandrine KiberlainSimone de Beauvoir
Olivier GourmetJacques Guérin
Frans BoyerLe jeune paysan
Catherine HiegelBerthe Leduc
Jacques BonnafféJean Genet
Olivier PyMaurice Sachs

