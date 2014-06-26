Born out of wedlock early in the last century, Violette Leduc meets Simone de Beauvoir in postwar Saint-Germain-des-Près. An intense lifelong relationship develops between the two women authors, based on Violette's quest for freedom through writing and on Simone's conviction that she holds in her hands the destiny of an extraordinary writer.
|Sandrine Kiberlain
|Simone de Beauvoir
|Olivier Gourmet
|Jacques Guérin
|Frans Boyer
|Le jeune paysan
|Catherine Hiegel
|Berthe Leduc
|Jacques Bonnaffé
|Jean Genet
|Olivier Py
|Maurice Sachs
