Virginia Creepers: The Horror Host Tradition of the Old Dominion

Virginia Creepers examines more than 50 years of television horror hosting in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a reflection of a national cultural phenomenon. The film not only documents shows and personalities but also the transformation of local television programming from a breeding ground for homegrown talent and community involvement to its current state as a corporate cookie cutter. It also documents the rise of the internet host, which began with Virginia's Count Gore De Vol.

