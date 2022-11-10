Not Available

Virtuality

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Film 44

Twelve extremely talented men and women have been chosen to be part of the Phaeton mission, a 10-year trek to explore a distant planetary system. In order to endure the stress of being confined to their high-tech vessel, the crew passes the time using advanced virtual reality modules that allow them to take on various identities. But as the ship approaches a critical phase of their journey, a deadly flaw is discovered in the virtual system, forcing them to question if someone onboard might be a killer.

Cast

Nikolaj Coster-WaldauCommander Frank Pike
Kerry BishéBillie Kashmiri
Joy BryantAlice Thibadeau
Jose Pablo CantilloManny Rodriguez
Ritchie CosterDr. Jimmy Johnson
James D'ArcyDr. Roger Fallon

View Full Cast >

Images