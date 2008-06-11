Visioneers

Visioneer George Washington Winsterhammerman lives a comfortable but monotonous life in this slightly futuristic black comedy. When people start exploding from stress and George is showing early symptoms, he's forced to examine his life. Taking a look at his nice job, his sexless marriage and his resistance to life coaching, George reconsiders the philosophy of happiness through mindless activity.
|Zach Galifianakis
|George
|Judy Greer
|Michelle
|Mía Maestro
|Charisma
|Missi Pyle
|Sahra
|James Le Gros
|Julieen
|D.W. Moffett
|Jeffers
View Full Cast >