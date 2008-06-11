2008

Visioneers

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 11th, 2008

Studio

Fireside Film

Visioneer George Washington Winsterhammerman lives a comfortable but monotonous life in this slightly futuristic black comedy. When people start exploding from stress and George is showing early symptoms, he's forced to examine his life. Taking a look at his nice job, his sexless marriage and his resistance to life coaching, George reconsiders the philosophy of happiness through mindless activity.

Cast

Zach GalifianakisGeorge
Judy GreerMichelle
Mía MaestroCharisma
Missi PyleSahra
James Le GrosJulieen
D.W. MoffettJeffers

Images