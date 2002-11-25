A father, who is a failed former television reporter tries to mount a documentary about violence and sex among youths. He proceeds to have sex with his daughter who is now a prostitute and films his son being humiliated and hit by classmates. "Q", a perfect stranger somehow gets involved and enter the bizzare family who's son beats his mom, who in turn is also a prostitute and a heroin addict
|Ken'ichi Endô
|Kiyoshi Yamazaki
|Shungiku Uchida
|Keiko Yamazaki
|Kazushi Watanabe
|The visitor
|Jun Mutô
|Takuya Yamazaki
|Fujiko
|Miki Yamazaki
|Shôko Nakahara
|Asako Murato
