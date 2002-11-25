2002

Visitor Q

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Horror

Release Date

November 25th, 2002

Studio

CineRocket

A father, who is a failed former television reporter tries to mount a documentary about violence and sex among youths. He proceeds to have sex with his daughter who is now a prostitute and films his son being humiliated and hit by classmates. "Q", a perfect stranger somehow gets involved and enter the bizzare family who's son beats his mom, who in turn is also a prostitute and a heroin addict

Ken'ichi EndôKiyoshi Yamazaki
Shungiku UchidaKeiko Yamazaki
Kazushi WatanabeThe visitor
Jun MutôTakuya Yamazaki
FujikoMiki Yamazaki
Shôko NakaharaAsako Murato

