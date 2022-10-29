Not Available

Vital

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kaijyu Theater

Hiroshi wakes up in a hospital room and realizes that he was in a serious car accident that caused the death of his girlfriend, Ryoko, as well as the loss of his memory. While trying to regain his memory, one of the first clues that Hiroshi finds are his old medical textbooks that he studied prior to his accident. This gives him a renewed purpose in life and he delves forward into his medical school studies.

Cast

Hana KinoMrs. Ooyama, Ryôko's mother
Gô RijûDr. Nakai
Jun KunimuraMr. Ooyama, Ryôko's father
Ittoku KishibeDr. Kashiwabuchi
Tadanobu AsanoHiroshi Takagi

Images