Hiroshi wakes up in a hospital room and realizes that he was in a serious car accident that caused the death of his girlfriend, Ryoko, as well as the loss of his memory. While trying to regain his memory, one of the first clues that Hiroshi finds are his old medical textbooks that he studied prior to his accident. This gives him a renewed purpose in life and he delves forward into his medical school studies.
|Hana Kino
|Mrs. Ooyama, Ryôko's mother
|Gô Rijû
|Dr. Nakai
|Jun Kunimura
|Mr. Ooyama, Ryôko's father
|Ittoku Kishibe
|Dr. Kashiwabuchi
|Tadanobu Asano
|Hiroshi Takagi
