Viva la libertà

The elections are approaching and the largest opposition party in the country do not look good. Its leader, Enrico Oliveri can not stand the pressure and disappears. Fearing a scandal, the eminence grise of the party had brought into play the twin brother of the politician. Even if looks like two drops of water with his brother Giovanni may have a different personality. His ideas are innovative and direct approach to get the party in the polls ...
|Valerio Mastandrea
|Andrea Bottini
|Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
|Danielle
|Michela Cescon
|Anna
|Anna Bonaiuto
|Evelina Pileggi
|Judith Davis
|Mara
|Andrea Renzi
|De Bellis
