Viva la libertà

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BiBi Film

The elections are approaching and the largest opposition party in the country do not look good. Its leader, Enrico Oliveri can not stand the pressure and disappears. Fearing a scandal, the eminence grise of the party had brought into play the twin brother of the politician. Even if looks like two drops of water with his brother Giovanni may have a different personality. His ideas are innovative and direct approach to get the party in the polls ...

Cast

Valerio MastandreaAndrea Bottini
Valeria Bruni TedeschiDanielle
Michela CesconAnna
Anna BonaiutoEvelina Pileggi
Judith DavisMara
Andrea RenziDe Bellis

