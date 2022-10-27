Viva Las Vegas

Lucky Jackson arrives in town with his car literally in tow ready for the first Las Vegas Grand Prix - once he has the money to buy an engine. He gets the cash easily enough but mislays it when the pretty swimming pool manageress takes his mind off things. It seems he will lose both race and girl, problems made more difficult by rivalry from Elmo Mancini, fellow racer and womaniser
|Elvis Presley
|Lucky Jackson
|Ann-Margret
|Rusty Martin
|William Demarest
|Mr. Martin
|Nicky Blair
|Shorty Fansworth
|Cesare Danova
|Count Elmo Mancini
|Teri Garr
|Showgirl
