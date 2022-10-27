1964

Viva Las Vegas

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 20th, 1964

Studio

Jack Cummings Productions

Lucky Jackson arrives in town with his car literally in tow ready for the first Las Vegas Grand Prix - once he has the money to buy an engine. He gets the cash easily enough but mislays it when the pretty swimming pool manageress takes his mind off things. It seems he will lose both race and girl, problems made more difficult by rivalry from Elmo Mancini, fellow racer and womaniser

Cast

Elvis PresleyLucky Jackson
Ann-MargretRusty Martin
William DemarestMr. Martin
Nicky BlairShorty Fansworth
Cesare DanovaCount Elmo Mancini
Teri GarrShowgirl

