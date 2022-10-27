Vivement Truffaut

A tribute to the late, great French director Francois Truffaut, this documentary was undoubtedly named after his last movie, Vivement Dimanche!, released in 1983. Included in this overview of Truffaut's contribution to filmmaking are clips from 14 of his movies arranged according to the themes he favored. These include childhood, literature, the cinema itself, romance, marriage, and death.
|Catherine Deneuve
|Claude Jade
|Marie Dubois
|Fanny Ardant
|Jacqueline Bisset
|Brigitte Fossey
