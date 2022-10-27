1985

Vivement Truffaut

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 11th, 1985

Studio

Not Available

A tribute to the late, great French director Francois Truffaut, this documentary was undoubtedly named after his last movie, Vivement Dimanche!, released in 1983. Included in this overview of Truffaut's contribution to filmmaking are clips from 14 of his movies arranged according to the themes he favored. These include childhood, literature, the cinema itself, romance, marriage, and death.

Cast

Catherine DeneuveCatherine Deneuve
Claude JadeClaude Jade
Marie DuboisMarie Dubois
Fanny ArdantFanny Ardant
Jacqueline BissetJacqueline Bisset
Brigitte FosseyBrigitte Fossey

View Full Cast >

Images