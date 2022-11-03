Vladimir and Rosa

Jean-Luc Godard's and Jean-Pierre Gorin's interpretation of the Chicago Eight / Chicago Seven trial, which followed the 1968 Democratic National Convention protest activities. Judge Hoffman becomes the character Judge Himmler (played by Ernest Menzer) and the defendants become a microcosms of the French Revolution.
|Jean-Luc Godard
|Vladimir Lenin
|Jean-Pierre Gorin
|Karl Rosa
|Yves Afonso
|Yves
|Juliet Berto
|Juliet / Weatherwoman / Hippie
|Claude Nedjar
|Dave Dellinger
|Anne Wiazemsky
|Ann / Women's liberation militant
View Full Cast >