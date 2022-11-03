1971

Vladimir and Rosa

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 15th, 1971

Studio

Munich Tele-Pool

Jean-Luc Godard's and Jean-Pierre Gorin's interpretation of the Chicago Eight / Chicago Seven trial, which followed the 1968 Democratic National Convention protest activities. Judge Hoffman becomes the character Judge Himmler (played by Ernest Menzer) and the defendants become a microcosms of the French Revolution.

Cast

Jean-Luc GodardVladimir Lenin
Jean-Pierre GorinKarl Rosa
Yves AfonsoYves
Juliet BertoJuliet / Weatherwoman / Hippie
Claude NedjarDave Dellinger
Anne WiazemskyAnn / Women's liberation militant

