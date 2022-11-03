Vodka, Mr. Palmu

A TV reporter is murdered when he is eavesdropping on a secret Finnish-Soviet conference. The National Broadcasting Corporation enlists the help of police lieutenant Palmu, who comes out of retirement for this case. However, some have their doubts about the loyalities of Palmu, seeing that he was spotted in a diplomatic soiree in Moscow just a few weeks before the murder.
|Leo Jokela
|Kokki
|Matti Ranin
|Toivo Virta
|Viktor Klimenko
|Seppo Sonkavaara
|Matti Oravisto
|Kosti Kula
|Lilga Kovanko
|Russian Agent
|Joel Rinne
|Inspector Palmu
