Vodka, Mr. Palmu

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A TV reporter is murdered when he is eavesdropping on a secret Finnish-Soviet conference. The National Broadcasting Corporation enlists the help of police lieutenant Palmu, who comes out of retirement for this case. However, some have their doubts about the loyalities of Palmu, seeing that he was spotted in a diplomatic soiree in Moscow just a few weeks before the murder.

Cast

Leo JokelaKokki
Matti RaninToivo Virta
Viktor KlimenkoSeppo Sonkavaara
Matti OravistoKosti Kula
Lilga KovankoRussian Agent
Joel RinneInspector Palmu

