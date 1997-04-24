1997

Volcano

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 24th, 1997

Studio

20th Century Fox

An earthquake shatters a peaceful Los Angeles morning and opens a fissure deep into the earth, causing lava to start bubbling up. As a volcano begins forming in the La Brea Tar Pits, the director of the city's emergency management service, Mike Roark, working with geologist Amy Barnes, must then use every resource in the city to try and stop the volcano from consuming Los Angeles.

Cast

Tommy Lee JonesMike Roark
Anne HecheDr. Amy Barnes
Gaby HoffmannKelly Roark
Don CheadleEmmit Reese
Joshua FardonMedic
Jacqueline KimDr. Jaye Calder

View Full Cast >

Images