Volcano Devils

Not Available

June 3rd 1991, Mount Unzen, Japan. On this particular morning all eyes are turned to the volcano. Journalists, photographers, cameramen, scientists, politics… They are all listening to each beat coming from the heart of the volcano. Katia and Maurice Krafft, the famous vulcanologists, adventurers and specialists of killer volcanoes, are hoping to witness an incredible explosion. They are joined by their young friend and colleague, the American, Harry Glicken. They are all going to die.