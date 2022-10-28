Voodoo Black Exorcist

The mummy of long dormant, but powerful Caribbean voodoo priest Gatanebo gets revived on a luxury South Seas ocean liner as a big buff bald guy and proceeds to terrorize the passengers. Gatanebo beheads several folks, occasionally reverts back to his prune-faced mummified state, and falls for the ravishing Sylvia, who reminds him of his old flame Kenya.
|Aldo Sambrell
|Gatanebo
|Tanyeka Stadler
|Kenya
|Alexander Abrahan
|Fernando Sancho
|Inspector Dominguez
|Alfredo Mayo
|Dr. Kessling
|Eva León
|Sylvia
