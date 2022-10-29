Voodoo Island

A wealthy industrialist hires the renowned hoax-buster Phillip Knight to prove that an island he plans to develop isn't voodoo cursed. However, arriving on the island, Knight soon realizes that voodoo does exist when he discovers man-eating plants and a tribe of natives with bizarre powers.
|Rhodes Reason
|Matthew Gunn
|Beverly Tyler
|Sarah Adams
|Elisha Cook Jr.
|Martin Schuyler
|Friedrich von Ledebur
|Native Chief
|Jerry Frank
|Vickers
|Adam West
|Weather Station #4 Radio Operator
