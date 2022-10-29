1957

Voodoo Island

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 1957

Studio

Bel-Air Productions Inc.

A wealthy industrialist hires the renowned hoax-buster Phillip Knight to prove that an island he plans to develop isn't voodoo cursed. However, arriving on the island, Knight soon realizes that voodoo does exist when he discovers man-eating plants and a tribe of natives with bizarre powers.

Cast

Rhodes ReasonMatthew Gunn
Beverly TylerSarah Adams
Elisha Cook Jr.Martin Schuyler
Friedrich von LedeburNative Chief
Jerry FrankVickers
Adam WestWeather Station #4 Radio Operator

View Full Cast >

Images