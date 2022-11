Not Available

Leo Machuchal is a sad and lonely man. His mother is dying in the hospital; he works as a super in a grimy building, and gets no respect from his neighbors, the local domino players, or even the corner drug dealers. At 70 years old, his life feels pointless. All of this changes when the Congressman of El Barrio (East Harlem) dies unexpectedly, and a series of accidents propel Leo into the forefront of a hotly contested campaign for Congress.