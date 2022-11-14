Vulnerable Histories (A Road Movie)

Not Available

As racist sentiment and discrimination continue to pull Japanese society apart, artist Koki Tanaka stages a series of conversations between Christian, a half-Swiss, half-Japanese-American man and Woohi, a Japan-born third-generation Korean (zainichi) woman living in Japan. The two young people discuss the disconcerting rise and increased presence of hate speech in the world, investigating not only the cold minutiae of law to reveal the lack of legal repercussions against the agitators, but also the devastating emotional consequences for those who are targeted.