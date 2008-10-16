Whether you love him or hate him, there is no question that George W. Bush is one of the most controversial public figures in recent memory. W takes viewers through Bush’s eventful life -- his struggles and triumphs, how he found both his wife and his faith, and of course the critical days leading up to Bush’s decision to invade Iraq.
|Josh Brolin
|George W. Bush
|Elizabeth Banks
|Laura Bush
|Ellen Burstyn
|Barbara Bush
|Ioan Gruffudd
|Tony Blair
|Thandie Newton
|Condoleezza Rice
|Richard Dreyfuss
|Dick Cheney
