2008

W.

  • Drama
  • History

Release Date

October 16th, 2008

Studio

Ixtlan Productions

Whether you love him or hate him, there is no question that George W. Bush is one of the most controversial public figures in recent memory. W takes viewers through Bush’s eventful life -- his struggles and triumphs, how he found both his wife and his faith, and of course the critical days leading up to Bush’s decision to invade Iraq.

Cast

Josh BrolinGeorge W. Bush
Elizabeth BanksLaura Bush
Ellen BurstynBarbara Bush
Ioan GruffuddTony Blair
Thandie NewtonCondoleezza Rice
Richard DreyfussDick Cheney

