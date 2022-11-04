Beginning in South Africa under the apartheid regime, the film follows a young girl who flees the country after a violent confrontation with a local white landowner in which her father is killed. She settles in Abidjan, where, ten years later, she has become a university student. As part of her studies, she visits the Taureg tribe on the edge of the Sahara before at last returning to post-Apartheid South Africa.
|Mary Twala
|Grandmother
|Balla Moussa Keita
|Teacher
|Niamanto Sanogo
|Rastas' prophet
|Martin Le Maitre
|Vusi Kunene
View Full Cast >