Waikiki Brothers

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Myung Films

Waikiki Brothers is a band going nowhere. After another depressing gig, the saxophonist quits, leaving the three remaining members to continue on the road. The band ends up at the lead singer's hometown, which was a popular hot spring resort in the '80s, but the return home is filled with reservations of previous and past disappointments, a lost love, unemployment and tragedy.

Cast

Hwang Jeong-min
Oh Gwang-rok
Ji-hye Oh
Ryoo Seung-Bum
Park Hae-IlYoung Sung-woo
Park Won-sangJung-suk

