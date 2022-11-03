Waikiki Brothers is a band going nowhere. After another depressing gig, the saxophonist quits, leaving the three remaining members to continue on the road. The band ends up at the lead singer's hometown, which was a popular hot spring resort in the '80s, but the return home is filled with reservations of previous and past disappointments, a lost love, unemployment and tragedy.
|Hwang Jeong-min
|Oh Gwang-rok
|Ji-hye Oh
|Ryoo Seung-Bum
|Park Hae-Il
|Young Sung-woo
|Park Won-sang
|Jung-suk
