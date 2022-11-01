Waiter, Scarper!

It is the story of a man who had financial troubles. He was married several times and had to pay for several kids. He wanted to earn some extra money by playing in a cafe. But one drunken guest supposes he is a waiter and pays his bill to him. So the main hero finds his chance - he goes through restaurants, pretending that he is a waiter and asks people to hand their cash to him...
|Libuše Šafránková
|Helenka Vránová
|Zdeněk Svěrák
|Pařízek
|Elena Borzova
|Pařízková
|Dagmar Patrasová
|Manuela
|Jiří Kodet
|Rudy
|Karel Augusta
|Ludva
