Waiter, Scarper!

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filmové Studio Barrandov

It is the story of a man who had financial troubles. He was married several times and had to pay for several kids. He wanted to earn some extra money by playing in a cafe. But one drunken guest supposes he is a waiter and pays his bill to him. So the main hero finds his chance - he goes through restaurants, pretending that he is a waiter and asks people to hand their cash to him...

Cast

Libuše ŠafránkováHelenka Vránová
Zdeněk SvěrákPařízek
Elena BorzovaPařízková
Dagmar PatrasováManuela
Jiří KodetRudy
Karel AugustaLudva

