Waiting...

Employees at a Bennigan's-like restaurant (called, creatively enough, Shenanigan's), kill time before their real lives get started. But while they wait, they'll have to deal with picky customers who want their steak cooked to order and enthusiastic managers who want to build the perfect wait staff. Luckily, these employees have effective revenge tactics.
|Anna Faris
|Serena
|Justin Long
|Dean
|David Koechner
|Dan
|Luis Guzmán
|Raddimus
|Chi McBride
|Bishop
|John Francis Daley
|Mitch
