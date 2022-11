Not Available

Gaurav is a gay man, brought up in a conventional, urban upper-middle class Indian family, feeling lonely and empty without companionship and peer acceptance. Obsession with male-chauvinism entails the boys in his world, to bloat even about crimes, but no man would ever commit even to his closest pal, if he were gay. Gaurav's heart longs for a soul-mate, until one day - a proverbial tall, dark, handsome hunk Anurag walks into the classroom.