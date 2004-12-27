Wake of Death

Action superstar, Jean-Claude Van Damme (Universal Soldier, Street Fighter), is back and at his hard-hitting best as Ben Archer, an ex-mob enforcer seeking revenge against a ruthless Chinese kingpin responsible for his wife's brutal murder. When Archer joins forces with his old underworld friends, an all-out war is waged against the Chinese Triad in this pulse-pounding action thriller.
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|ben archer
|Simon Yam
|sun quan
|Valerie Tian
|kim
|Burt Kwouk
|Tommy Li
|Philip Tan
|Jacqueline Chan
|Mamma Li (as Jacqui Chan)
