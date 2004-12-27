2004

Wake of Death

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 27th, 2004

Studio

Bauer Martinez Studios

Action superstar, Jean-Claude Van Damme (Universal Soldier, Street Fighter), is back and at his hard-hitting best as Ben Archer, an ex-mob enforcer seeking revenge against a ruthless Chinese kingpin responsible for his wife's brutal murder. When Archer joins forces with his old underworld friends, an all-out war is waged against the Chinese Triad in this pulse-pounding action thriller.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van Dammeben archer
Simon Yamsun quan
Valerie Tiankim
Burt KwoukTommy Li
Philip Tan
Jacqueline ChanMamma Li (as Jacqui Chan)

