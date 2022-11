Not Available

The rock 'n' roll lifestyle of Phil Varone -- former Skid Row and Saigon Kick drummer -- crashes and burns in this riveting documentary from journalist and filmmaker Fabio Jafet. Following the rocker through four years of drug abuse and wall-to-wall sex, Jafet's unflinching lens captures Varone's outrageous highs, hellish lows and the pitfalls on the path to fame. Temple of Brutality, F5 and Fivespeed contribute to the hard-driving soundtrack.