1989

Waldo Salt: A Screenwriter's Journey

  • Documentary

December 31st, 1989

Documentary is about the life and work of American screenwriter Waldo Salt who won two Academy Awards and was put on the Hollywood blacklist in the 1950s. The story is told through interviews with collaborators and friends such as Dustin Hoffman, Robert Redford, Jon Voight, John Schlesinger and with clips from Salt's films, chiefly Midnight Cowboy.

Cast

Peter CoyoteNarrator (voice)
Waldo Salthimself
Jerome HellmanInterviewee
John SchlesingerInterviewee
Jon VoightInterviewee

