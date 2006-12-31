2006

Walk All Over Me

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 2006

Studio

Chaos, a Film Company

Alberta, a mousy young woman with the survival skills of a snail, loses cash that isn't hers, so she runs from her small town to Seattle where her old babysitter, Celene, lives - a dominatrix with a classy apartment and a life plan. She lets Alberta stay. Alberta gets a job as a checker at a supermarket and becomes fascinated with Celene's work.

Cast

Tricia HelferCelene
Lothaire BluteauRene
Michael EklundAaron
Jacob TierneyPaul
Michael AdamthwaiteIsaac
Ross McMillanSpencer

Images

