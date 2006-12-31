Walk All Over Me

Alberta, a mousy young woman with the survival skills of a snail, loses cash that isn't hers, so she runs from her small town to Seattle where her old babysitter, Celene, lives - a dominatrix with a classy apartment and a life plan. She lets Alberta stay. Alberta gets a job as a checker at a supermarket and becomes fascinated with Celene's work.
|Tricia Helfer
|Celene
|Lothaire Bluteau
|Rene
|Michael Eklund
|Aaron
|Jacob Tierney
|Paul
|Michael Adamthwaite
|Isaac
|Ross McMillan
|Spencer
